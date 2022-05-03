Cosatu believes that workers forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa off the stage during a Worker’s Day rally was unacceptable

The May Day chaos will be addressed during Cosatu's Central Executive Committee meeting

Cosatu’s national spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla, said the ANC cannot ignore the workers' struggles any longer

NORTH WEST - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) believes that workers forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa off the stage during the Worker’s Day rally in the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng, was unacceptable but also a reflection of their struggles.

In a statement released by the trade union group on Monday, Cosatu said the “regrettable disruptions” will be addressed during its Central Executive Committee meeting. Ramaphosa did not deliver his speech after striking Sibanye Stillwater’s workers refused to settle down after being asked twice.

Cosatu says the anger from striking workers towards the government is understandable. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee & Phill Magakoe/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The workers who have embarked on a strike for months are displeased with Cosatu and the government’s response to their difficulties, according to News24. Cosatu’s national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said Worker’s Day is a time for people to push for change and the ANC cannot ignore their struggles any longer.

According to Cosatu, the anger from miners is justified since the CEO of Sibanye received an R300 million salary while his employees were refused an additional R1 000 monthly.

The Daily Maverick reported that Sibanye-Stillwater had one of the highest rates of fatality and unions demanded its closure until safety compliances were met. Pamla hoped that the rally would help workers and government find a mutual understanding over the ongoing issues.

South Africans react to the drama

@Shareef_ZA said:

“Ramaphosa has been whisked away since the 80's that one.”

@EugeneDevon007 commented:

“I listened to the clip from the organisers. It appears Cosatu is under political siege instead of workers’ rights. I could not hear the workers’ grievances and what was being said.”

@shopgir70793064 posted:

“There's nothing regrettable about it! It was pure joy to watch!”

@Nwabe2 wrote:

“Cosatu can go to hell, enriching themselves with affiliation fees of working.”

Ramaphosa forced to flee as Cosatu rally spirals into chaos, workers brush aside hapless police, storm stage

Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to flee from a Cosatu rally on Worker's Day as angry workers tried to force their way onto the stage.

The president and other delegates were hurried out of the Royal Bafokeng Stadium after workers rose out of their seats and pushed past the hapless police officers who were powerless to stop them.

Workers at the Sibanye Stillwater's gold mines were demanding an annual R1 000 increase each year. The mine was unable to meet that demand but came back with a revised offer of R800 and a R50 increase in living allowance according to News24.

