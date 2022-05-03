The price of petrol is expected to decrease while diesel and paraffin prices are set to rise in coming days

Diesel will increase by 92 cents a litre, 93 and 95 petrol will decrease by 12c litre, and paraffin will rise by 79.60c a litre

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe made the announcement and fuel prices are influenced by international oil prices

JOHANNESBURG - The department of mineral resources and energy said that the petrol price is expected to reduce on Wednesday 4 May.

Diesel users will suffer another increase of 92 cents a litre. Both 93 and 95 petrol will decrease by 12c litre, and the paraffin price will rise 79.60c a litre.

South Africans react to the petrol decrease and diesel and paraffin increase. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe announced the fuel price adjustments, according to eNCA. South African fuel prices are influenced by international oil prices and the dollar to rand value.

According to the department, the factors were not as significant as the average price of crude oil decreased vaguely during the review period. According to News24, petrol and diesel prices have risen by more than a third during the year.

Social media users are unimpressed

@Mbuso21mbuso21 said:

“Tell him to leave it as it is. I can't go to the garage for a 12cent discount. A ka yeke. Does he even know how much petrol is?”

@NiniMthimkulu commented:

“Next month it will be up by 85c, they think we are fools.”

@Sgila_Lomdzala wrote:

“Did he make a mistake? Maybe R12 decrease on the table?”

@Setadi_ posted:

“Increase by R1 decrease by 12c who are they fooling.”

@JackGra97650927 said:

“The biggest worry should be diesel increases. Transport companies push the price hikes to the receiving or manufacturing company. These costs are on your bill at the end of the month.”

@JackGra97650927 stated:

“Had we functioning railways, the distribution cost of raw food products would be less, but we all know what happened there.”

