The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro's five supply dams have enough water to last a little over a month

Director of water and sanitation Barry Martin appeals to the public to reduce their water consumption

Martin said unless there is significant rainfall or water consumption is dramatically reduced taps will run dry soon

GQEBERHA - A water crisis has been plaguing the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and taps are on the brink of running dry. The metro’s five supply dams have enough water to last a little over a month. Nearly half of the city will be left without water if there is no significant rainfall within the month.

Director of water and sanitation Barry Martin described the drought as a “scary picture” and urged residents to reduce their water consumption.

Taps in Nelson Mandela Bay are running dry and almost half of the city will be left without water Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Despite the expansion of Nooitgedacht treatment works there is not enough water to supply the city. TimesLIVE reported Martin said South Africans need to pray for rain. He said unless there is significant rainfall or water consumption is dramatically reduced taps will run dry by the end of May. Martin added that residents are experiencing the seventh year of drought.

The SA Weather Service’s Garth Sampson said the population has more than doubled which has put a greater demand for water since the current drought is worse. Climate change causes floods and droughts to be greater, Sampson told SABC News.

Residents react to water shortage

South Africans were left scratching their heads over the drought following the recent high rainfall:

Simbongile James said:

“So, the heavy rains did not fill up these dams because it's been raining cats and dogs especially in Eastern cape. Very suspicious that dams did not get the required water levels despite all the flooding, something is missing here.”

Yanga Nkathazo Sibidla wrote:

“We have had a fair amount of rainfall recently, our biggest problem is the lack of maintenance by the municipality. Water leaks go on for days.”

Tasneem Abrahams posted:

“It's going to run dry because there are leaks throughout PE, they fix leaks only for them to leak again a week or a few days later.”

Robert Reed commented:

“Another disaster is facing this useless wannabe government they cannot build up anything they wait until everything is messed up. The Eastern Cape is filthy.

Gail Stephen added:

“So what plans are in place for after day zero. Very good and well worrying about day zero, but plans need to be put into place for such a disaster.”

