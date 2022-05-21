Eskom has announced that stage two loadshedding would continue into the weekend as diesel stock reaches dangerous levels

A new shipment of diesel is expected to arrive on Monday and until then residents have been urged to reduce their electricity consumption

The additional load being placed on the system by the colder weather has placed extra strain on the power utility's capactity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced the stage two rolling blackouts would continue into the weekend and the power utility rationed diesel stocks.

The blackouts would take place between 8 am and 10 pm on Saturday and Sunday and Eskom called on South Africans to help by reducing their use of electricity.

Eskom has announced that stage 2 loadshedding would continue into the weekend. Photo credit: Media Club/Flickr

Source: UGC

A fresh batch of diesel is expected to arrive on Monday but until then Eskom has been forced to reduce its diesel consumption or risk depleting its stocks.

Besides the issue of diesel supply, Eskom has also been beset by other problems, a single at the Duvha Power Station tripped. However, Tutuka and Medupi power stations have each had a generating unit come back online.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The cold weather has placed an additional load on the system as people use energy to stay warm according to IOL.

Eskom finances stabilising

Minister for Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan told Parliament that Eskom was in the process of stabilising its finances.

Gordhan reported that Eskom's earnings have increased by 85% since 2021 and the power utility was able to save R50 billion over the 2019/20 financial year.

In addition, Eskom was able to reduce its debt by R396 billion through a restructuring process according to SABC News.

"Prepare yourself”: Ramaphosa says Stage 8 loadshedding is unlikely

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa believes it is unlikely that Stage 8 loadshedding will be implemented despite Eskom dealing with another case of sabotage. Discussing the issues around the power utility, Ramaphosa said sabotage is a challenge that must be dealt with.

He said Eskom has been having a recurring problem with keeping the electricity on. Ramaphosa said the power utility is forced to deal with maintenances and breakages.

The president said that Eskom’s management is doing everything possible to ensure the utility is maintained. He told eNCA that if there are breakdowns they are repaired swiftly. Ramaphosa said the government is still hopeful that Eskom’s management has the situation under control.

Source: Briefly News