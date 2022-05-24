Stellenbosch University says it had to follow the law when it came to probes into allegations of racism

The university says the equality unit is done with investigations into Theuns du Toit who is accused of racism after urinating on Babalo Ndwayana's belongings

Stellies has also heeded the call by students to move exams after students were engaged in protests against racism and gender-based violence for an entire week

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

CAPE TOWN -Stellenbosch University has emphasised the significance of following the lawful due process while investigating allegations of racial discrimination on campus. The university had tasked the equality unit to probe the matter.

This comes after a first-year student Theuns du Toit sparked outrage across the country after he was caught on camera urinating on fellow student Babalo Ndwayana's desk in the early hours of the morning, last week. Du Toit has since been suspended for his actions.

Stellenbosch university's equality unit says it has completed its probe into the racism allegations against first-year student Theuns du Toit. Images: @_Nomalungelo_M/Twitter & Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The act by du Toit angered Stellies students who called on the university to take action against racial discrimination and harassment on the campus. The university had tasked the equality unit to probe the matter.

Following investigations, the university's equality unit says it has finalised its report and has even given recommendations on what should happen next. according to EWN.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The final decision on what needs to happen in terms of disciplinary action will be taken by the chairperson of the university's central disciplinary committee. The disciplinary process will start after du Toit submits responses to the allegations against him.

Stellenbosch University postpones exams due to student protests against racism and GBV

After a week of protests by students against racial discrimination and gender-based violence, the university has heeded the call by student structures to postpone upcoming exams by a week, according to IOL.

The exams were supposed to begin on Monday, 23 May but will not start on 30 May instead.

The university was rocked by two allegations of racial discrimination as well as allegations that an 18-year-old student raped a fellow student, aged 19. The rape accused has since been arrested.

The rape incident is said to have taken place on 17 May at around 10:30pm at a residence in Victoria Street, Stellenbosch.

Father of alleged racist Stellenbosch University student planned to meet victim’s father who refuted claims

Briefly News previously reported that the fathers of both Stellenbosch University students supposedly planned to meet for “reconciliation” purposes following the alleged racist incident.

Theuns du Toit urinated on fellow student Babalo Ndwayana’s laptop and other belongings at the Huis Marais residence over the weekend. The incident was captured on video and has sparked outrage from South Africans who are calling for du Toit to be expelled from the university.

Rudi, the father of du Toit, claimed that there would “definitely” be talks with Ndwayana’s family. According to News24, the du Toit family had not yet set a date and venue, but a meeting was planned to be held.

Source: Briefly News