Mining billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer was named as the richest person in South Africa after dethroning Johann Rupert

Oppenheimer is worth about R134 billion and his fortune has increased by R9 billion since the beginning of the year

Earlier this year, Rupert maintained his position of richest man in the country, however, his fortune took a knock

JOHANNESBURG - Mining billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer was named South Africa’s richest person. He is worth about R134 billion and overtook the heir to a tobacco fortune, Johann Rupert, for the position by about R300 million.

Both billionaires were placed on the list of richest people in the world.

Nick Oppenheimer overtakes Johann Rupert as the richest person in South Africa. Image: David Cannon/Getty Images & Brigitte Weidlich/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Oppenheimer’s fortune increased by R9 billion since the beginning of the year, according to Business Insider South Africa. Last year, Oppenheimer cashed out of his family's diamond business and a majority of his nett worth was left in private equity investments around the world.

At the beginning of the year, Rupert maintained his position as South Africa’s richest man, Business Tech reported. However, Rupert’s fortune took a knock following the Russian war in Ukraine.

Mzansi reacts

Social media users were not impressed by the announcement, with many claiming the billionaires only got rich through apartheid:

@Manzisto said:

“Now EFF must march and protest at all Nicky Oppenheimer owned mines.”

@Protea72 commented:

“And how much of that money can be used to better the lives of South Africans? Surely mineworkers can get more pay as they do the most dangerous work just so that he can sit in luxury? How many schools, universities, and hospitals can he build?”

@Maplasie wrote:

“The heirs did good, they kept up the good work of their grandfathers. Most heirs go crazy and within no time there is nothing left of the inheritance. Look at the Government for instance, what is left of their inheritance.”

@AFC_SOUTHAFRICA posted:

“The "heir" to his grandfather's mines. Where are the mines when did granddad acquire these mines and how?”

@doses01 stated:

“Their mafia clan inherited stolen land and minerals resources.”

@Xolani49467218 added:

“Mmmmx they stole all our land to be rich, there's nothing special about them, they are crooks.”

