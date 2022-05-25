The Minister of police Bheki Cele said the police responded "decisively" to the July unrest that occurred last year

He said there was little to no trust between the police and communities during in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

The police minister said the week-long lawlessness was one of the darkest times in the country’s democratic history

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - Minister of Police Bheki Cele said there was little to no trust between the police and communities during the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year. While tabling the budgets for the police, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and Civilian Secretariat of Police in the National Assembly on Tuesday 24 May, he made the comments.

He said police responded to the unrest "decisively" despite an expert panel report claiming that police failed to stop the lootings and riots. Cele said it was of the utmost importance that the police and communities get closer to each other through community policing forums.

Police minister Bheki Cele said the police acted "decisively" during the July unrest. Image: City Press/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Commenting on the unrest, the police minister said the week-long lawlessness was one of the darkest times in the country’s democratic history. He said that the unrest showcased the reforms of security services while exposing the divide between police and communities, News24 reported.

Cele said that despite the need to work together, community policing was at its weakest. He said the unrest posed a serious threat to the country’s security and economy. However, it highlighted the security gaps within the security department in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He referenced the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa and said that the vandalism and theft of economic infrastructure caused strain to the constrained economic growth, investment, and job creation.

Cele said these crimes will not be allowed to go unabated and said task teams will be established in 18 identified hotspots, according to SowetanLIVE. He added that the high-skilled teams will focus on theft of non-ferrous metals, copper cables and work towards ending illegal mining.

SA unimpressed

Social media users were appalled by Cele’s comments and said police presence during the July unrest was virtually non-existent:

Wendy Grant said:

“Acted decisively clearly means they decided to be inactive.”

Jacques Weber wrote:

“Does he live on planet mars? Was he at the same unrest as the rest of South Africa?”

Buti William post:

“You see the difference between politicians and citizens. Politicians are always out of touch with reality and citizens facing the reality...It's really mind-boggling why some people still believe in such people, especially the comrades.”

Avidesh Raghubar commented:

“Delusion is a real disease plaguing these ministers in the presidency.”

JJay Jezza added:

“How disconnected is this man from reality!! Good grief, his indulgence of denial and delusion is spectacular!”

Police Minister Bheki Cele insists he was kept out of July unrest intel briefings, SA not convinced: "liar"

In a related matter, Minister of Police Bheki Cele has told the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the July unrest that he was kept out of intelligence briefings ahead of last year's chaotic scenes. Briefly News previously reported that more than 300 people were killed after violent scenes erupted in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal amid widespread looting and destruction of property.

Cele resumed his testimony at the commission on Monday, having first given testimony in December. According to News24, Cele claimed he last received briefings before Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Peter Jacobs was served with a suspension notice in November 2020.

Source: Briefly News