South Africans praised the Economic Freedom Fighters for orchestrating two marches in different provinces

The march in Pretoria was in honour of Africa Day while the march in the Eastern Cape was to find answers to Namhla Mtwa’s murder

During both events, the political party delivered memorandums to the French Embassy and the Eastern Cape police

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters are being praised for orchestrating two marches to address different issues in separate provinces on Wednesday 25 May.

The party honoured Africa Day by picketing at the French Embassy in Pretoria while members rallied at the central police station to demand answers on Namhla Mtwa’s murder case in the Eastern Cape.

South Africans are praising members of the EFF for pulling off two protests in different provinces in one day. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Both events are major talking points in the country currently. The murder of Mtwa, who was shot nine times last month, rocked the nation and police have not made any arrests to date. The political party commented on the murder that is believed to be an act of gender-based violence and said the system is failing South Africans, according to TimesLIVE.

Members of the party also delivered a memorandum to the French ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier and demanded that the country withdraws its troops from Africa. Party leader Julius Malema was present at the Africa Day march and said France must grant full independence to all African countries. News24 reported that Malema also said France should allow African countries to determine their own currencies, monetary policies, and economic direction.

Mzansi reacts

Social media users praised the political party for responding to the issues:

@MonwaySA said:

“One thing about EFF is the ability to organize themselves, visibility and physical action to demands. That's how you appeal to the public to gain confidence. Unlike those who Nywe Nywe Nywe on their cosy couches.”

@fezgwayi wrote:

“I am very happy that in both marches different organisations rose above their differences and joined them. The Eff is reshaping the political landscape.”

@mnrMOW commented:

“Say what you will about Juju, but he knows how to mobilize the right way. They are about action although I wish they fought less in coalitions.”

@TebogoIII posted:

"The party has the potential to be a real changer of Africa and it’s geo politics. But the road is still far too long and narrow for that to be realised by Africa as a whole."

@kimheller3 added:

“EFF will do everything in its power to destabilise all forms of colonialism in Africa and play an unapologetic and leading role in the dismantling of all remnants of colonialism and colonial rule in the African continent.”

