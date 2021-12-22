Mama Lillian Diedericks, who is one of South Africa's struggle stalwarts, died on Tuesday, 21 December

The African National Congress leader, who was at the centre of the Women's Day march in 1956, was 95 when she passed on

Leaders within the ruling party have poured out heartwarming messages to Mama Lillian and shared some fond memories

GQEBERHA - One of South Africa's formidable struggle icons, affectionately known to many as 'Mama' Lillian Diedericks, has died at the age of 95.

Diedericks, who was a staunch member of the African National Congress, is said to have died on Tuesday, 21 December in the presence of her loved ones.

Mama Lillian Diedericks has sadly passed away at the age of 95 at her home in Gqeberha. Images: @Sipha_Kema

Source: Twitter

She is known as one of the leaders of the 9 August, 1956 march to the Union Buildings to fight for the rights of women in South Africa and protest against pass laws, reports DispatchLIVE.

ANC leaders pay tribute to Diedericks

ANC Member of Parliament Cedrick Frolick says he went to the Diedericks family home to pay his respects on Tuesday. Frolick honoured her contribution to the struggle and says he will miss how much of a straight talker she was.

“Auntie Lilly remained rooted in her community and did not accept anything in return for the role she played,” said Frolick.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Eugene Johnson remembers Mama Lillian as a woman who was kind and always ready to learn. Johnson also stated that Diedericks remained a loyal member of the ANC until the end.

Lulama Ngcukayitobi, the ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Secretary, called on South Africans to uphold Mama Lillian's memory and preserve the legacy she leaves behind, reports SABC News.

“We send our sincere and profound condolences to her family, friends relatives and the broader community of Nelson Mandela Bay,” said Ngcukayitobi.

South Africans remember Mama Lillian on social media

Social media users have also taken the opportunity to their respects to Mama Lillian and share fond memories of her. Here are some of their comments below:

@anorkie95 said:

"I am happy to see you acknowledging my aunty at last."

@Deaf_Heroes said:

"May you rest in peace Lillian. #silenceisgolden"

@valavoosh said:

"I called Aunty Lilly on 2 two occasions a couple of months back and she pretended to be someone else. It was only on the 3rd call that she finally admitted to being thee Lillian Diedericks, lol. May she rest in peace."

@SibusisoPendu said:

"May her precious soul rest in eternal peace!"

@ohsnapitsvuyo_p said:

"She dies at a time when the ANC had degenerated and suffered some serious rot, something she and her comrades during the struggle didn't think would ever happen. May her soul rest in peace. Sincerest condolences to family and friends."

