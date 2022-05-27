Former CEO of Transnet Siyabonga Gama and four other ex-officials face charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering

They were granted bail of a total of R425 000 at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Friday 27 May

Numerous findings related to the five accused were detailed in the second volume of the State Capture Inquiry report

JOHANNESBURG - The former CEO of Transnet Siyabonga Gama and four other ex-officials were granted bail of a total of R425 000 at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Friday 27 May.

They were arrested by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate earlier on charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Eric Wood from the Gupta-linked Regiments Capital and Trillian Capital Partners was also amongst those arrested. In addition, the five face charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering, according to eNCA.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended the prosecution of Gama, Wood, former CEO Brian Molefe, CFO Anoj Singh, Gupta-linked Kuben Moodley and former treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi. Numerous findings related to them were detailed in the second volume of the State Capture Inquiry report. The findings included that Transnet faced losses of R1.5 billion due to various irregular transactions, News24 reported.

They are expected back in court on Wednesday 13 July. During an interview with Eyewitness News, NPA Investigating Directorate Spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka said they are quite happy with what transpired in court.

