JOHANNESBURG - Social media users have taken to the internet in reaction to the release of the crime stats over the last three months.

They are calling for action and demand that Bheki Cele resign or be sacked after it was revealed that over 6 000 people were killed and almost 11 000 people were raped over the past 90 days alone.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele is in hot water with South Africans. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Briefly News took a look at what people were saying online following the revelation of the shocking crime statistics.

Social media users call for action

@IanCameron23:

"Bheki Cele needs to be sacked. More than 300 children were killed in the first 90 days of 2022 in South Africa. The whole SAPS must be restructured and a skills audit done. #CrimeStats."

@ExposeIT:

"Bheki Cele is one of those guys...when you go to a police station to report a crime, he'll tell you to phone the suspect and say sorry."

@DeanMacpherson:

"Bheki Cele has been the Police Minister for how long now, and crime continues to get worse. This really is a government without accountability. From stashing cash on your farm, to R22 million flag poles, to 68 people dying a day. Zero consequences!"

@IanCameron23:

"South Africa is in serious trouble when #CrimeStats revealing 67 people are murdered & 153 raped every day does not trend on Twitter. It seems we have all become desensitized to extreme violence. An average of 3.4 children were murdered every day in SA between January/March '22."

"SA is at war with itself", Cele says the police are not to blame for high crime

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South African police minister Bheki Cele has rubbished claims that the police are responsible for the high crime rate in South Africa.

Instead, he attributed the alarming stats to individual circumstances, personal behaviour and the police being overworked.

The DA's Ockert Terblanche suggested that Cele should resign in the wake of the damning crime stats.

Source: Briefly News