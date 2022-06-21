The South African Human Rights Commission will visit Qhumanco village in Eastern Cape on Tuesday 21 June

It received reports of xenophobic violence resulting in multiple deaths due to criminal conduct and distrust

A traditional council leader in the community said the matter was not a xenophobic attack but was instead based on revenge

EASTERN CAPE - Following the alleged killing of a foreign national, the South African Human Rights Commission will visit Qhumanco village, Cofimvaba on Tuesday 21 June.

The tensions in the area grew after a man accused of killing a foreign national shop assistant during an armed robbery was allegedly kidnapped and killed in retaliation.

The SA Human Rights Commission will investigate alleged xenophobic attacks in Eastern Cape. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

The commission received reports of violence in the area resulting in multiple deaths and xenophobia due to criminal conduct and distrust in the community. According to TimesLIVE, the SAHRC Eastern Cape provincial office will visit the area to assess the community's concerns and engage relevant stakeholders.

The commission calls for members of SAPS to investigate the deaths and xenophobic attacks. Qhumanco Traditional Council Leader Nkosi Dumisani Zwelenqaba Mgudla said the matter was not a xenophobic attack but was instead based on revenge.

He told DispatchLIVE that he hopes peace will prevail over the community and called upon residents to be calm and restrain from violence. Following meetings with the community, the foreign nationals left the area until the situation eased.

Mzansi reacts to violence

Social media users believe there is nothing xenophobic about the attack:

Sizakele Korana Gedezana said:

“The Human Rights Commission is causing divisions amongst South Africans.”

Jasco Masco commented:

“This is the most useless institution in our country.”

Mac FL Lesmaada posted:

“Indeed, we are held hostage in our own country, crimes are committed every second by foreign nationals and we should smile about it cause we are afraid of being xenophobic. Why does it seem as if this SAHRC works only in SA and against South Africans?”

Michael Mdekazi added:

“Kanti what is xenophobic violence? An Ethiopian was a victim of crime just like anybody else, a group of Ethiopians armed with weapons of war kidnapped three boys and killed one. Now the community does not want them anymore. It’s xenophobic violence.”

Lesotho nationals live in fear as xenophobic violence attacks increase

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Lesotho nationals are facing increasing violence in South Africa with over 100 Lesotho nationals leaving South Africa after being forcefully displaced. The minister in the office of the Prime Minister of Lesotho, Likopo Mahase, has urged the governments of South Africa and Lesotho to address the issue.

Centerton, Hankey has become an epicentre for violent clashes against Lesotho nationals where 400 people were originally displaced. Large numbers of Lesotho nationals work on farms in South Africa.

