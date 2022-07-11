The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Limpopo, according to the Limpopo health department

A 42-year-old Switzerland tourist who is on holiday in Limpopo tested positive for the monkeypox virus

LIMPOPO - A 42-year-old Switzerland tourist who is on holiday in Limpopo tested positive for monkeypox on Sunday, 10 July. Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba asked that citizens remain calm.

The first case of Monkeypox in Limpopo has been detected. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The Limpopo health department confirmed that the tourist presented the first case in the province. According to SABC News, the patient presented symptoms such as rash, muscle ache and fatigue. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has confirmed the case.

The department said that the contact tracing process had been followed, and three others had been identified. However, the contacts are not showing signs of the disease presently.

Ramathuba said that the department could confirm that the case is an outpatient, currently isolating and requires no admission, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans react to the first case of monkeypox reported in Limpopo:

@ThomBaloh said:

“So health intelligence is doing its job just like when the pandemic came and borders or airports here opened. Ahhh can we trust this factional Government?”

@MakwidiBrandon wrote:

“Wait what? It can't be my province.”

@JoyceDavies51 commented:

“Keep him isolated. Covid started here and they didn't isolate and look what happened.”

@HoneyBa39224328 posted:

“Funny how tourists get Monkeypox but not us South African citizens.”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla recently reported that the first case of monkeypox has been detected in South Africa.

During a media briefing on the updated Covid19 regulations, Phaahla stated that a 30-year-old man from Johannesburg, Gauteng was diagnosed with the disease. The man indicated to officials that he had not recently travelled abroad.

Source: Briefly News