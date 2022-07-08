Six-year-old Khaya Magadla was finally laid to rest after falling into a manhole in Soweto on Sunday, 12 June

His body was found three weeks after he went missing, and the incident gripped the nation

Khaya's father said he was hurt by government’s failure and said that he had received little help from the police

SOWETO - White doves were released in memory of the six-year-old boy who went missing after falling into a manhole in Soweto on Sunday, 12 June. A part of the memorial service was held at the area where Khaya Magadla was last seen.

Khaya Magadla was laid to rest after falling into a manhole. Image: @MfisolongafiDer

Source: Twitter

His body was found three weeks after he went missing, and the incident gripped the nation. According to Radio702, the community of Soweto was left heartbroken over the incident and believed that the City of Johannesburg did not do enough to provide support.

The inconsolable father Kholekile said he was hurt by government’s failure and said that he had received little help from the Moroka Police Station.

He told EWN, that the search and rescue teams’ conduct during the operation was upsetting. Kholekile said the rescue workers tried to coerce each other into doing the search.

He added that his son’s death exposes the authority’s failures. The rescue workers were also in attendance at the service.

South Africans mourn the loss of the little boy:

Nthabiseng Leonorah said:

“Let’s check our children, I don’t support children playing at the streets, they must be monitored all the time.”

Audrey Tschumi commented:

“So so sad. My condolences to this family. Heaven has gained an angel.”

Ad DE Kock Venter posted:

“Sincere condolences it is terrible. So sorry you were let down by SAP. Please go and lay a charge enough is enough!”

Gert Steynsburg added:

“Take them to court.”

