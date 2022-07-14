A petition calling for wifebeater Jaco Swart's sentence to be reconsidered has received 20 000 signatures

The convict received a R20 000 fine and a three-year prison sentence suspended for five years

He assaulted his wife and pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with the intention to inflict grievous bodily harm

PRETORIA - Almost 20 000 people have signed a petition asking the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to reconsider the sentence handed down to a convicted wifebeater. Jaco Swart received a R20 000 fine and a three-year prison sentence suspended for five years.

He brutally assaulted his wife Nicoleen Swart and pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with the intention to inflict grievous bodily harm. According to News24, there was surveillance footage of his assault.

AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit described the sentence as “shockingly inappropriate” and said Swart had no choice but to plea guilty. AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit Spokesperson Barry Bateman said some of the “vicious attacks” occurred in front of their two children.

The video of the assault was not admitted as evidence in court after the defence raised questions about its authenticity. Bateman said the state “rolled over” once the defence questioned the video’s authenticity.

Earlier, The South African reported that the convicted wifebeater went into hiding after a group of men assaulted him. Swart’s friend told the publication that he was battered and bruised after the assault.

South Africans are outraged by Jaco Swart’s sentence:

@Christi64841186 said:

“Let’s make a Jaco Swart hideaway of him.”

@omg_you_didnt wrote:

“#JacoSwart has gone into hiding. Be on the lookout.”

@koolohindetv posted:

“Is Jaco Swart the hooligan dead?”

@Roserat_SS added:

“Let’s not forget this scum called #JacoSwart.”

