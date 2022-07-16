The Limpopo government has hailed the initiation season a resounding success after only one death was reported

Over 680 legal initiation schools were registered with almost 200 of them catering for girls over the four-week period

However, in the Eastern Cape, the initiation season has been marred by the deaths of nine initiates with illegal schools outnumbering the legal ones

POLOKWANE - Initiation schools were closed for two years during Covid19 and once reopened thousands of young boys and girls flocked to the schools to participate in the initiation ceremony.

Only one death was reported over the season with 680 approved initiation schools operating - just under 200 of the schools catered for girls over the season.

The Limpopo government celebrated the end of a successful initiation season. Photo credit: @NalaThokozane

Source: Twitter

eNCA reported that the Limpopo government hailed the season as a resounding success. The initiates, some as young as 12, spent four weeks in the bush where the ceremony took place.

The kids were taught about their place in society and were educated about issues such as gender-based violence and crime.

Eastern Cape battles with illegal initiation schools

Eastern Cape is suffering from a plague of illegal initiation schools which are believed to outnumber the legal ones. The department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) conducted an oversight visit and found that the situation was very concerning.

At least nine initiates had died in the province since the initiation season started on 17 June according to TimesLIVE.

