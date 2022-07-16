The DA has launched a petition which has been signed by over 4 000 people asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Bheki Cele as the Police Minister

According to the DA, Cele has failed the country by allowing the crime rate to spiral out of control and not done enough to allow the police to perform their function

The DA has urged Ramaophosa to remove Cele and prioritise a number of measures to improve the police service

JOHANNESBURG - Over 4 000 South Africans have the Democratic Alliance's petition calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The DA believes that Cele is a "failing minister" and as such the police service is failing to fulfil its mandate to protect and serve.

Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

The DA cited the shocking crime stats that take place daily in South Africa and Cele's attitude towards the situation was on full display when he was confronted about the shortcomings of his department.

Cele shouted down an activist who was escorted out of the building after Cele was challenged by the activist over the police's failings.

The SowetanLIVE reported that if Ramaphosa removed Cele, the DA plans on replacing him with a capable minister and would insist that the president prioritise the following:

Increase the number of police in the field.

Professionalise the police service and demilitarise it.

Clear the backlog of DNA tests.

Facilitate the creation of rural police stations and communities.

Increase the number of police reservists.

Give more authority to provincial and local governments in regards to policing powers.

Increase the mandate of metropolitan and local law enforcement.

Strengthen community policing partnerships.

Mass shootings puts Cele under pressure

The recent spate of mass shootings has increased the pressure on Bheki Cele. Rumours have been rife on social media that a third hand had been involved in the killings. Cele said that there was no convincing evidence of a third force in the violence last weekend according to EWN.

Police union plans to challenge SAPS for tattoos rule, SA wants Cele to retire

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele has received some backlash from the South African Police Union (Sapu) for a comment he made earlier this week about people who have tattoos.

Cele made his comment while he was visiting the Nomzamo informal settlement in Soweto, Johannesburg where at least 16 people were gunned down at a tavern over the weekend.

Cele stated that the South African Police Service refrains from hiring people with tattoos because they tend to be gangsters

