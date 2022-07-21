A 27-year-old police constable shot and killed his girlfriend and her suspected lover before killing himself

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo said they were certified dead on the scene and the constable’s service pistol was found close by

Police are investigating two cases of murder and have instigated an inquest following the murder-suicide

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

POLOKWANE - A 27-year-old police constable shot and killed his girlfriend and her suspected lover before turning the gun on himself on Wednesday, 20 July. Police are investigating two cases of murder and have launched an inquest.

A Limpopo constable murdered his girlfriend and her suspected lover before killing himself. Image: Michele Spatari/AFP & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe urged police members to seek professional assistance when faced with relationship challenges. According to SABC News, the victims were found inside the constable’s rented room at Seshego.

The police member and the other two were certified dead on the scene. The constable’s service pistol was found on the scene. Lt-Gen Hadebe urged police members to consult professionals available whose responsibility is to look after employees’ health and wellness.

South Africans react to the tragic loss of life:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Chapalanika Kesale Botha said:

“A love story gone wrong. This one is sleeping with that one and that one is sleeping with that one and that one is sleeping with that one. The list is endless. Yoh this cheating thing.”

Zee Zou Zizo commented:

“Men are physically strong but emotionally weak, they can dish it but they can’t take it, anyway condolences to their families.”

Haras Muriel Mzilikazi posted:

“Guns will be the end of us.”

Andries Malose Mogotla added:

“That’s a sad story.”

Murder-suicide: Cop kills himself, wife and injures suspected lover

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a police officer killed himself after shooting his wife dead and injuring another person, who authorities believe was the wife's lover.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened an investigation into the incident, which took place in Springbok in the Northern Cape.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News