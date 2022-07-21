The Central Disciplinary Committee of Stellenbosch University has found Theuns du Toit guilty of contravening several of the university's clauses

This comes after Du Toit was filmed urinating on a fellow student, Babalo Ndwayana's belongings

South Africans praised the university's quick actions, with many commenting that it was long overdue

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Theuns du Toit has been expelled from Stellenbosch University. Image: @_Nomalungelo_M/Twitter & Getty

Source: Getty Images

Theuns Du Toit's days at Stellenbosch Univerity are officially over. This is after the university found Du Toit guilty of breaking several university clauses.

In a press release shared on Thursday evening, Stellenbosch University said it strongly condemns any form of racism, discrimination or other prejudice.

"Human dignity is non-negotiable at SU and must be respected and upheld.

"When such dignity is affected, it must be restored following due process, the rule of law, and the full extent to which the constitution protects the rights of all in our country.

"There is no place for racism or victimisation of any kind at SU," the statement said.

Briefly News reported earlier that on 15 May, first-year student Du Toit was caught on camera urinating on fellow student Babalo Ndwayana's desk in the early hours of the morning.

@LulamaAnderson commented:

"Sweet sweet justice! Stellenbosch Urinator, Theuns Du Toit expelled!!"

@ATswanaGoddess also wrote:

"#StellenboschUrinator, Theuns du Toit has been expelled from the University. He can still appeal his expulsion within the next 5 days."

Theuns Du Toit: Stellenbosch University student who peed on black student's belongings expelled

In a previous report by Briefly News, Stellenbosch University stated that it condemns any racism, discrimination or other prejudices.

"When such dignity is affected, it must be restored following due process, the rule of law and the full extent to which the constitution protects the rights of all in our country," read the statement.

Stellenbosch University Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Deresh Ramjugermath stated that the university viewed the incident in a serious light.

He added that the university has taken note of the CDC's decision to expel Du Toit and study the details of the finding.

“The university viewed this case in a very serious light. This was evident in, amongst others, the original temporary suspension of Mr Du Toit from the University while also appointing Justice Sisi Khampepe to lead an independent commission of enquiry into alleged racism at SU.

"The University takes a zero-tolerance approach to racism, discrimination, prejudice and conduct which assails the dignity of another person. SU management took note of the sanction imposed and will be studying the details of the CDC’s finding,” Prof Ramjugernath said.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News