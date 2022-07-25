Operation Dudula has decided to release Nhlanhla Lux Mohlauli from the anti-foreigner organisation

The organisation stated that by cutting ties with Mohlauli, it is also cutting ties with Soweto Parliament

Some South Africans say Mohlauli has done the right thing by leaving the organisation, while some feel this is the end of Operation Dudula

JOHANNESBURG - Nhlanhla Lux Mohlauli, popularly known for his role in Operation Dudula, an organisation known to be anti-immigration, has been released from his position as the leader of the controversial organisation.

Nhlanhla Lux Mohlauli has been released from Operation Dudula and will focus solely on Soweto Parliament. Images: EMMANUEL CROSET & RAJESH JANTILAL

In a media briefing on Monday, 25 July, held by Operation Dudula and Soweto Parliament, the organisations stated that they will be working independently moving forward.

During the press conference, it was revealed that Operation Dudula and Soweto Parliament met on 18 July to discuss Mohlauli's departure. Through extensive talks, it was found that the best course of action was to release Mohlahuli from his duties in Operation Dudula.

Organisation #PutSouthAfricaFirst stated that it will continue its alliance with Operation Dudula and Soweto Parliament. The organisation stated that they hope that they will all work together peacefully, reports eNCA.

Mohlauli also released a statement which stated that the organisations had a difference of opinion. The difference of opinion stems from the fact that Operation Dudula wants all foreigners to leave South Africa, while Soweto Parliament wants only illegal foreigners to leave.

The organisations stated that they may work together in future.

Here's the full statement:

South Africans weigh in on Operation Dudula cutting ties with Nhlanhla Lux

Some South Africans believe that Mohlauli did the right thing by leaving Operation Dudula, but feel that he should cut ties with the organisation completely.

Here are some comments:

@KGTheVisualArt said:

"True, he better cut ties altogether and form a new organisation with us together with you and @djsbu and also with the likes of @mkhulunsingiza and other African spiritual brothers and sisters, an organisation like AfriForum that will be for Africans generally."

@wellmak9 said:

"This is smart, Nhlanhla. Your supporters in dudula were very angry because most of them expected perks of freebies... they thought when @NkuliMbundu removed foreigners from the hawkers' markets in Joburg CBD they'll just march in and reap the benefits. They are not aware of legalities."

@makhanip said:

"It's not practical to have all foreigners leave the country, however, SAn nationals must be put first in all spheres and sectors of the economy, no compromise."

Operation Dudula changes mandate, now targeting legal and illegal foreign nationals In South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that Operation Dudula has now changed its mandate: instead of campaigning for the removal of only illegal immigrants in South Africa, the organisation now wants all foreign nationals to leave Mzansi.

During an address at the organisation's launch in Cape Town on Saturday, 14 May, Operation Dudula's National Secretary Zandile Dubula stated that documented foreign nationals working menial and service industry jobs will not be exempt from the call to not take up those positions.

Dubula stated that foreign nationals who work in SA in jobs that have not been categorised as critical or scarce skills cannot be allowed to work in those fields, reports TimesLIVE.

