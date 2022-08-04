Residents in Kagiso and police have clashed following violent protests that broke out due to the Mogale City shutdown

KRUGERSDORP - Kagiso residents and police have clashed following violent protests that broke out due to the Mogale City shut down in response to the illegal miners in the community. Several protestors were arrested, and police are using rubber bullets to disperse the angry mobs.

Police and protestors have crashed in Krugersdorp following violent protests in the area. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

The residents also threw stones and bottles at the officers. The situation remains tense as the hunt for illegal miners in the area continues. Irate protestors have also set fire to informal structures near the mine dumps.

According to News24, the protestors stripped more than 20 illegal miners naked and whipped them. Police intervened to ensure the situation does not escalate further.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the body of an unidentified man was also found in the area. Crime scene management teams have been dispatched to the area.

Kweza said the cause of death is being investigated. A resident told SowetanLIVE that the crime has increased, and people are often robbed by “zama zamas” at night.

South Africans react to the violence in Kagiso:

@Loreign_Lolo said:

“Ugly scenes there in #Kagiso. Vigilantism is becoming a norm because the law fails to deal with serious issues. Officials will only ‘address’ the people and media but fail to act.”

@mvuyisi31 commented:

“Kagiso community looks really fed up.”

@BryanKondo_ wrote:

“Thabo Mbeki was right. Look at the protests in Tembisa, Kagiso and Cape Town (protests over fuel prices). Literally all the building blocks for an uprising.”

Mogale City shutdown: Protest action leaves 1 dead, residents burn shacks while hunting down illegal miners

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported one person died during the shut down of Mogale City as residents in Kagiso clamp down on illegal miners in the area following the recent gang rape of eight women.

Angry residents believe that the “zama zamas” are the cause of the high crime levels and plan to stop it.

