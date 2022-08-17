Police in Gauteng are investing a case of murder and attempted murder after a mother and two children were shot at

A nine-year-old boy died from his injures, his mother is in critical condition and a 13-year-old girl managed to escape unharmed

The two shooters approached the mother's car after she picked the children up from school, fired shots and then fled

JOHANNESBURG - A 41-year-old mother and two children were shot at on Tuesday afternoon, 16 August in Midrand. One of the children, a nine-year-old boy, died in hospital from his injuries.

A nine-year-old boy was shot dead in Midrand on Thursday, 16 August. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Police are searching for two gunmen who accosted the trio after the mother had picked the children up from school. According to TimesLIVE, a 13-year-old girl managed to escape unharmed.

The suspects then fled the scene in a car that was parked nearby. Police Spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the mother is in critical condition. The motive for the shooting is being investigated.

Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder, EWN reported. Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to call the nearest police station or crime stop number 08600 10111.

South Africans react to the death of the nine-year-old boy:

@NullOrchestrato said:

“This is too bad.”

@HatshisaM posted:

“One innocent soul just lost his life.”

@matladi123 commented:

“This is heart breaking.”

@Mpho_The_Don added:

“This is sad, nine-year-old lost a life just like that.”

