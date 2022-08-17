President of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union Joseph Mathunjwa is demanding a higher salary for mineworkers

He believes that the Sibanye-Stillwater mineworkers should be compensated with a monthly salary of R20 000

It was previously reported that the company’s annual reports shows that Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman earned R300 million

MARIKANA - The President of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Joseph Mathunjwa believes that Sibanye-Stillwater mineworkers should earn a monthly salary of R20 000. He made the remarks while addressing scores of people at the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre on Tuesday, 16 August.

AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa believes that Sibanye-Stillwater mineworkers should earn a basic salary of R20 000. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Tebogo Letsie

Source: Getty Images

The 34 Lonmin Platinum Mine mineworkers who were killed were striking for a starting wage of R12 500. According to TimesLIVE, the company was then acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater. Mathunjwa told the crowd that the need for R12 500 had surpassed and that the basic income should be much higher.

He said that Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman could not claim an easy victory as the money they demanded was earned through blood sacrifices. Mathunjwa added that if Froneman can give himself a R360 million annual salary, he should pay workers R20 000.

However, Sibanye-Stillwater Spokesperson James Wellsted said it is committed to assisting the victims’ loved ones. Sunday World reported that the mining giant has a programme to assist the victims’ families, Sixteen-Eight Memorial Trust, that has already helped many people reach their goals.

South Africans react to the wage demands:

@IkhonaNazo said:

“Having a boss that pays himself R360m, R20 000 is nothing for him. In fact miners die every day due to sickness and mine disasters, security is what they deserve. Underpaying them like soldiers who are being paid half salaries working short time is unlawful.”

@LehlohonoloDire commented:

“The last time people demanded R12500 as basic, people were killed in Marikana due to a power display. Let’s hope this time, things will go well, regardless of the outcome. Companies make millions in profits, but the challenge is paying deserved pay for hours given (a lifetime).”

@BooysenGopolang posted:

“The demand if tabled should be accepted. The platinum mines make huge profits, and the benefits are enjoyed by shareholders, most of whom live overseas and the executive management.”

@nxumza9 added:

“I don’t think it’s practical looking at the attitude of the employer. It’s a political game and a populist statement. But it is good to gamble sometimes and not to expose workers again like the Marikana massacre.”

Sibanye-Stillwaters CEO Neal Froneman earns R300m paycheck while miners demand wage increase

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater Neal Froneman earned an incredible R300 million in 2021 according to the company’s annual suite of reports. The business leader in the platinum mining company previously earned R62.73 million in 2020.

His basic salary is R12.42 million an added bonus was R7.8 million and to top it off R264 million was paid to him from conditional share proceeds. Other top dogs in the company also were treated to delightful payday.

