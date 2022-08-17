The National Prosecuting Authority has withdrawn the case against the fifth suspect arrested for Hillary Gardee's murder

The suspect will be brought back to court once police obtain an expert statement that links him the 28-year-old's death

According to the police, the suspect was using Gardee's laptop and cellphone and therefore was arrested in connection

MBOMBELA - The fifth suspect who was arrested for the murder of Hillary Gardee was released on Wednesday, 17 August. The National Prosecuting Authority has withdrawn the case against the suspect.

The fifth suspect in the Hillary Gardee murder case has been released.

The suspect was charged with defeating the ends of justice. According to SABC News, the NPA called for the police to have an expert statement that links the suspect to the case.

Mpumalanga Police Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said police have the details of the suspect, and once they obtain the expert statement, the suspect will be brought back to court.

“it is a disappointment but at the same time it is something that is going to assist us depending on how you look at it. For the NPA to give us this particular piece of advice is a blessing in the sense that all the information that is required we will be able to bring it forward at once,” he said.

During an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Mohlala said the suspect was using Gardee’s cellphone and laptop.

South Africans react to the latest developments:

@u_gunman said:

“Amateur mistakes.”

@Curtis_85M commented:

“This is a joke.”

@OOtjay posted:

“That person is leaving the country, watch it happen.”

@Manuel17843233 added:

“This case is going nowhere. Do you think five people conspired to kill that lady? What do five people get to gain from killing her?”

