CAPE TOWN - The kidnappers of six-year-old Shahnawaz Asghar allegedly demanded a ransom of R800 000 for his return. However, it is unclear if the little boy’s parents paid the exorbitant amount.

Six-year-old Shahnawaz Asghar was returned to his parents unharmed. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Asghar was kidnapped at gunpoint near his home on Wednesday, 17 August and found unharmed. According to TimesLIVE, the assailants contacted the child’s mother and police were able to trace the kidnappers through their cellphone.

The kidnappers allegedly planned for the ransom to be dropped off in Khayelitsha, where the Grade R learner was found. Through the investigation, it was uncovered that the suspects were linked to another kidnapping in Gauteng.

Western Cape Police Spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the suspects have yet to be arrested. However, he told News24 that six people are believed to be connected to the kidnapping.

South Africans react to the ransom demand:

Yanga Siyamthanda Yutu II said:

“R800k is a funny amount for ransom. Kidnappers usually ask for round figures. I’d look at close friends and families. It hints at the knowledge of the family’s finances.”

Sikhumbuzo Mbuso Mthembu posted:

“If the ransom was paid, chances are kidnappers are known to the police.”

Madikizela Sanele commented:

“This syndicate will now rise since they pay. What most are not noticing is that South Africa is too big and the police or security force of it is just too low/small it can only be enough for just a quarter of the country.”

Se Rebelle added:

“These kidnappings are getting worse now.”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the family of a kidnapped six-year-old boy in Cape Town has confirmed that he was returned home on Thursday night, 18 August.

Shahnawaz Asghar, who is a pre-schooler in Grade R, was snatched outside his home on Wednesday, 17 August, by six men driving a silver VW Polo.

According to IOL, the little boy was taken by armed men at around 8am while his mother was making preparations to take him and his three siblings to school, which was a walking distance from where they lived.

