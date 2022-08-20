The police had to come to the rescue of two suspected armed robbers who were attacked by community members in Mpumalanga

According to reports, the two tried to hijack a delivery truck and were stopped by the angry community members

They started firing shots at the people, who did not stop advancing until they cornered them and attacked them

Two armed robbers were saved by the police from an angry group of community members attacking them.

Police rushed to the scene only to find the suspects who were caught after allegedly trying to hijack a delivery truck in Shatale, Bushbuckridge, on Thursday.

TimesLIVE reports that Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mphlala said the two suspects, aged 26 and 28, allegedly tried to hijack a delivery truck in Shatale with guns. This angered community members, who decided to apprehend them.

The community members even braved bullets from the suspects who had begun firing shots at them. The robbers were eventually cornered by the suspects and were severely bitten. When the police arrived at the scene, they found two firearms, five live rounds of ammunition and a toy gun in the suspects' possession.

“They were arrested and are currently under police guard in hospital due to injuries sustained while cornered by community members.”

The report further notes that the suspects who are currently in hospital due to the injuries sustained during their incident with the community members will be charged for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

