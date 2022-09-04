The Police in Gqeherha have called on the public to help them find the next of kin of a woman whose decomposing body was found in a stormwater drain

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said they are hoping to get help from the public as they wait for a post-mortem report

The woman whose body was found on Wednesday is said to have several tattoos on her body

Gqeherha - SAPS in Gqeherha are seeking the public's help in finding the relatives of a woman whose body was found in a stormwater drain in KwaNoxolo on Wednesday, 31 August.

The SAPS in Gqeberha found a decomposing body of a coloured woman in a stormwater drain. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, the body of the coloured woman, believed to be aged between 20 to 30, was in a decomposing state when it was found.

News24 adds that the body was naked when it was found by workers who were cleaning the stormwater drains. The publication further notes that the deceased had no visible injuries when the body was found.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said they have asked the community for assistance to identify the body as they wait for the post-mortem report. She also revealed that the deceased woman had several tattoos covering her body, SABC News reports. She said:

"On her right foot, she had several sizes of hearts and her left forearm sported a bible with a cross and a crown above it. On her back the name VELENCIA RIP followed by the name/word PAILO is written."

Source: Briefly News