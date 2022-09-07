Over 700 000 Zimbabweans are legally living in South Africa according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency

South Africa is the major country of residence for emigrants, with at least 85% of Zimbabwean nationals choosing to relocate

The departures are related to economic challenges in Zimbabwe that left citizens trying to seek employment

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) results indicate that South Africa houses about 700 000 Zimbabweans who emigrated from their country. A national census was held in April, and the figures are preliminary.

Over 700k Zimbabwean nationals are legally living in South Africa. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is the major country of residence for emigrants, with at least 85% opting to relocate to Mzansi. Botswana has the second highest number of Zim nationals, with a little over 40 000 emigrants living in the country.

Zimstat indicates that of the 773 246 Zimbabwean nationals in the country, 461 293 are men, and 311 593 are women. According to News24, the figures represent those who have legally emigrated to South Africa.

The agency also noted that 2021 had the highest number of Zimbabwean nationals leaving the country since independence in 1980. These departures are related to economic challenges in Zimbabwe.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to Zimstat, 58% of emigrants are professionals, service, sales, craft, and trades workers. However, 84% of emigrants left their country to seek job opportunities.

The agency’s Director-General Taguma Mahonde told Bloomberg that four out of five Zimbabweans who officially reside outside the country live in South Africa.

ZEP extension welcomed by Zim Immigration Federation, ActionSA says it is a mockery of the Constitution

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Zimbabwean Immigration Federation (ZIF) has welcomed the Department of Home Affairs’ decision to extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit grace period until 2023.

While the federation is happy that a six-month extension has been granted, ZIF stated that it is not enough.

ZIP’s Luke Dzviti emphasised that the same issues faced by Zimbabwean nationals will still come up next year because the department has not changed the conditions.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News