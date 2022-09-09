Former President Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II were so close that the late South African president called the Queen by her first name

Madiba even gifted Queen Elizabeth with a special name when she visited South Africa in 1995

South Africans are tickled by how close the pair were, with some commenting that no one could resist loving Mandela

JOHANNESBURG - Beloved former South African President Nelson Mandela enjoyed a rare privilege not many people have had the opportunity to relish. The late president was on a first-name basis with Queen Elizabeth II.

Because of their close friendship, former president Nelson Mandela would call Queen Elizabeth II by her first name, breaking royal protocol. Image: Ken Goff & Chip HIRES/Gamma-Rapho

The pair were more than mere acquaintances, and the Nelson Mandela foundation shared touching stories of their close relationship on Friday, 9 September.

News24 reported that Mandela and the Queen spoke regularly on the phone, often using first names with each other, which was a sign of mutual respect and a break from royal etiquette.

One Netizen, Khaya Dlanga, shared a tweet that recounted how Mandela, during one of his many meetings with the Queen, remarked, "Oh, Elizabeth, you've lost weight."

Madiba even fondly bequeathed Queen Elizabeth II with a name of his own when she visited South Africa in 1995. Mandela gave her the name Motlalepula because her visit coincided with torrential rains that the nation had not experienced in a long time.

South Africans Weigh in on Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II's fond relationship

Briefly News shared a post recounting Madiba and Queen Elizabeth II's close friendship, and South Africans could not get enough.

Here are some comments:

Fumani Quinton joked:

"I can imagine. In his voice: Elizabeth My Dear, Hauw Are Ju? I Am Gud, Jail Has Howevaa Not Been Eazy"

Sipho G Ngwenya added:

"Nelson Mandela was also born from royalty as well"

Thata Yaone commented:

"Mandela was on top of the world, no one was above him but only God."

Doreen Oliphant claimed:

"They are all together again "

zithobile_thoh said

"I guess she liked being associated with the great"

Mathebula Perfect added:

"Mandela was loved by the whole world That man was really blessed"

