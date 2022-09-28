Leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement Harry Johannes Knoesen was handed down a hefty sentence

The would-be-terrorist claimed that God ordained him to “reclaim SA for white people” and planned terror attacks

He planned to attack government institutions, police and military institutions and townships and informal settlements

MPUMALANGA - The leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement “Crusaders” received a hefty imprisonment sentence for plotting to carry out terror attacks. Harry Johannes Knoesen was sentenced to two life terms and 21 years by the Mpumalanga High Court.

He was found guilty of preparing and planning, incitement and soliciting support/recruitment of persons to carry out terrorist attacks, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said that Knoesen attempted to justify his plotting on religious grounds. He claimed God ordained him to “reclaim SA for white people”.

Nyuswa said that based on his highly racial views, Knoesen plotted to overthrow the government and indiscriminately kill African people, according to TimesLIVE. The 63-year-old planned to attack government institutions, specifically police and military institutions and townships and informal settlements.

Knoesen also explored the possibility of using a biological weapon to “infect and kill” African people. Nyuswa said that he also had discussions regarding arranging training in urban warfare.

Knoesen was arrested on 28 November 2019, News24 reported. He was charged alongside his brothers, Errol, and Eric Abrams, who pleaded guilty to the crimes and were sentenced.

SA welcomes sentencing:

@clinty10111 said:

“Good! Let the same judge handle murder and r*pe cases. Our justice system needs these types of judges.”

@veeyenk wrote:

“At least one undesirable element out of our midst.”

@Umkomanisi wrote:

“Judging by the ANC’s track record with White terrorist scum, he’ll be out in 12 years with a stipend on top. These things deserve the death penalty!”

@stony_steen added:

“Lock him up and throw away the key, there’s no place for this in SA. If he catches fire, I hope no one will even p**s on him.”

