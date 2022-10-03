The Public Servants Association (PSA) has rejected government’s proposed 3% salary increase offer

PSA believes that the offer and continuation of the R1000 cash gratuity are not suitable for the economic conditions

Earlier, the union’s spokesperson said if the 3% is rejected by members the only option left is to strike

PRETORIA - The Public Servants Association (PSA) believes that the government’s latest wage offer and continuation of the R1000 cash gratuity are unsuitable for current economic conditions.

The Public Servants Association has rejected the government's proposed 3% wage increase.

Source: Getty Images

The government’s proposed 3% salary increase for public service employees, implementable from April 2022 with the cash gratuity due to stop at the end of March, was rejected by PSA.

PSA Spokesperson Reuben Maleka told SABC News that the association understood that affordability does not stop at a particular point because the employer wants to stop the gratuity next March.

He questioned what would happen if the public servant’s affordability gratuity was removed. Maleka added that most workers rejected the proposed offer.

Previously, he told News24 that a strike could occur depending on what PSA members decide. Maleka said if the 3% is rejected by members, the only option left is to strike.

The PSA has about 235 000 members and recently tabled a 6.5% wage increase demand.

The Policing, Prisons and Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and the South African Federation of Trade Union’s (Saftu’s) two public service affiliates, the South African Policing Union (Sapu) and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) have also rejected the offer.

Citizens react to the 3% wage offer:

Johannah Ramufhi said:

“Reject it yes. The cost of living is too high.”

Andrea Naude posted:

“Then go and find another job OUTSIDE the government spectra.”

Rica S’ga wrote:

“Tools down, Eskom did it why not government employees, at least exams are around the corner the strike will have an impact.”

MasterShi MasterShi commented:

“What an insult! What is 3%.”

Olivine Gordon added:

“Public servants must be paid on commission you will see excellent service delivery. No more sleeping on the job.”

Public Servants Association rejects 1.5% salary increase, says it’s “ridiculous”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Public Servants Association (PSA) says that they won’t pay attention to the 1.5% remuneration increase offer which was made to the leftover remaining labour parties during the facilitation.

As indicated by Reuben Maleka, acting deputy manager for individuals’ issues at the PSA, their avoidance from wage dealings turned out to be clear subsequent to finding out about what he describes as a “ridiculous” offer.

He said the choice to avoid PSA was childish and shown an absence of vision by the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) and the associations in question according to a report by IOL.

