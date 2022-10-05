A 39-year-old man was shot by an elderly farmer while trying to break into his farmhouse in Mpumalanga

Joseph Vilakazi was a habitual burglar who was out on parole, being sentenced to a 15-year jail term

Vilakazi's other cries include sexual assault, house robbery, 14 housebreaking and theft cases, and assault

HENDRINA- An armed prison parolee was allegedly shot dead by a 70-year-old retiree after breaking into a farmhouse in Mpumalanga on Sunday evening, 2 October.

The pensioner allegedly found Joseph Vilakazi in his ransacked farmhouse when the farmer returned home from an outing with his wife.

Armed with a knife, Vilakazi attacked the elderly couple, at which point the 70-year-old farmer shot the suspect. Vilakazi tried to flee through an upstairs window but sustained further injuries, TimesLIVE reported.

The elderly couple were transported to the hospital after the shooting, receiving shock treatment. Vilakazi was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old habitual criminal had previously been tied to sexual assault, house robbery charges, around 14 break-in and theft crimes, and assault with intent to cause severe bodily damage.

According to News24, Vilakazi was on parole after receiving a 15-year sentence. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the facts behind the deadly shot are being investigated. The docket will be handed to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a judgement.

South Africans react to the Mpumalanga shooting incident

South Africans took to social media to applaud the 70-year-old farmer for his bravery.

Below are some comments:

@DanielMpinga_12 said:

"Nice one."

@robmartza congratulated:

"Well done to the pensioner...and not so well done to our justice system, who yet again released a criminal back onto the streets."

@EsaiaMolimola claimed:

"Good riddance to scum."

@man30915118 commented:

"We are tired of these criminals"

@therawongst suggested:

"Give that man a Bells. We have to close the space for these criminals"

@Swart47321327 pointed out:

"That old man saved our Tax money that is used to feed the people who can't be rehabilitated."

