Police in Durban are on a mission to make the city safe again and have launched a campaign to achieve this

The city's Metro Police, in conjunction with South African Poice Service officers, hit the street to round up homeless people and illegal immigrants

Durban Metro Police spokesperson superintendent Boyise Zungu said police would continue to increase visibility to curb crime in the area

DURBAN - Durban metro police and South African Police Service (Saps) officers have set their sights on making the Durban city centre safe again.

Durban police launched a campaign to clean up the streets of the CDB to curb crime.

Source: Getty Images

The city's metro police spokesperson, superintendent Boyise Zungu said a coordinated operation was conducted to suppress crime in the Durban CBD on Wednesday, 6 October.

According to TimeLIVE, the main focus of the joint operation was to remove illegal immigrants and homeless people from the streets of the CBD. Police from Durban Central, Umbilo and the metro police participated in the cleanup campaign.

Zungu said the campaign aimed to curb the frequency of contact crimes like robberies and motor theft and increase police visibility in the area.

Ten homeless people were rounded up and transported to a verification testing centre to unearth if they were wanted for any crimes, SowetanLIVE reported.

In addition to the cleanup, Zunga claimed crime hotspots were patrolled, and police raided '"hideouts" under bridges to find illegal items.

Durban police are expected to increase the visibility of law enforcement by conducting other operations, such as roadblocks and stop-and-searches for illegal firearms and other items throughout the city.

Zungu said:

"We want to curb crime and make the city safe again"

South Africans weigh in on Durban police's campaign to make the city safe again

South Africans are unmoved by the campaign to clean up the street of the Durban CBD.

Below are some reactions:

@RooikopR joked:

"The only way to make Durban CBD safe is to put a match to it."

@KENNYROLOR added:

"Eish, comedy at its best "

@Spharizzer asked:

"How? By accepting more bribes? By increasing the amounts of bribes being collected from poor Durbanites daily? "

@moto_robi inquired:

"So, up until now, they did what exactly?"

@Mwelase_Sthe claimed:

"As long as a bunch of undocumented immigrants do up and downs on the streets freely. They won't win"

@Robinlaw06 commented:

"@eThekwiniM, when are you doing random checks on your metro officers? Most are thieves and liars. If they want to live long, rather get them to change their ways."

Source: Briefly News