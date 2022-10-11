The 31 security guards who lost their jobs at the university of Cape Town after being manipulated into striking are asking for their jobs back

The security guards said they only wanted to be paid a fair wage and receive benefits like medical aid

Student Activist Sibusiso Mpendulo tricked the guards into protesting by preying on their continued struggle for recognition as employees

CAPE TOWN - 31 security guards who lost their jobs in July 2022 after being tricked into striking have asked the University of Cape Town (UCT) for their jobs back.

Sibusiso Mpendulo manipulated 31 UCT security guards into participating in an unlawful strike, costing them their jobs. Image: Sibusiso Mpendulo/Facebook & Michele Spatari/AFP

The workers stormed into a June exam at UCT, demanding that the university insource them. The security guards were subsequently fired by the security company that employed them following the protest.

The security guards' actions were fueled by deception advice from a student activist who pretended to be a lawyer and gaslit the group into action.

According to GroundUp, Sibusiso Mpendulo misled and manipulated the security guards for years, claiming to be a lawyer, taking their hard-earned money amounting to thousands of rands and showing them fabricated court papers.

Mpendulo preyed on the guards' continued fight to be recognised as university employees, which dated back to the #FeesMustFall movement in 2015.

One of the security guards misled into the strike, Amos Qwabi, said that all the guards wanted was to be insourced by UCT so that they could receive benefits like medical aid and be paid the same as other security guards on campus.

The former student activist's manipulation peaked when he led the security guards into a disruptive strike that cost them their jobs.

The University's Student Representative Council released a statement of support for the security guards following the strike. The SRC called for a halt of all university activities pending the resolution of the worker's grievances.

Speaking on how the aftermath of the strike affected the lives of the security guards, Qwabi said:

" We believed [Mpendulo], but he messed up our lives."

The security guards have now apologised to UCT and are asking to be insourced by the university. The security workers wrote a letter to UCT on 20 September asking university staff, management and students to forgive them for the disruption.

South Africans weigh in on the deception of the UCT security guards

@PancakesZA commented:

"He's just getting his CV ready for his ANC parliament position."

@jpill399 claimed:

"Look in parliament, there are lots of pretenders there."

@2951cfb921004f2 added:

"Hope charges of fraud have been laid."

