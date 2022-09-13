One man takes from his own pocket every single day to help feed 40 hungry children from his community

Moosa Ismail is a security guard who was approached by starving children and did not have the heart to turn away

His story left many filled with pride and gratitude, and they showered Moosa with blessings on social media

There are so many superheroes around us and we don’t even know it. A security guard from Cape Town is one of them. The selfless man uses his own money to help feed 40 children from his neighbourhood every single day.

Moosa Ismail is a security guard from Cape Town who feeds 40 children every day. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While many think you need a lot to help others, you don’t. This incredible man is proof of that and his story has touched many hearts.

YOU reported that Moosa Ismail, a security guard from Cape Town started by feeding two needy children who approached him at his workplace and now he feeds 40.

The kids approached Moosa, asking him for food. After hearing their story, he got them some food and made sure that the next day he had a sarmie for each of them.

The word got out and now Moosa has 40 kids stop by his workplace to collect food every single day. The children range from the ages of five to 16, and the selfless security guard never misses a day.

“There's a great need to feed children. If you could see all the children here, it would break your heart. They come from disadvantaged homes,” Moosa told the publication.

Some of Moosa’s colleagues have helped buy supplies needed to make the sandwiches for the 40 children. He buys at least five loaves of bread a day and never thinks twice about taking from his own mouth to feed these needy children.

“Receiving support from others motivates me to keep feeding the children and I’m happy that what I'm doing helps them. You should see how young these children are. Some of them go to bed hungry,” he says.

Moosa’s story touched the hearts of many and they celebrate his kindness

News 24 shared Moosa’s story on Facebook and many took to the comment to thank him for his selfless act of kindness. It takes a big heart to take from one’s self and give to others when you yourself do not have much.

Take a look at some of the gratitude:

Angela Van Antwerpen said:

“What a wonderful heart. This is the real South Africa, where we help each other out. A real life saver to these children.”

Same Krila said:

“He is doing a wonderful job. May God the Creator bless you and double your blessings.”

Blessing Gladys Chimurudze said:

“From the little that he has, he is sacrificing. Some have plenty plus but can't feed even the maidor garden boy who is working or cooking for him/her. Be blessed dear.40 is a lot !!!”

Violet Goosen said:

“Thank you for sharing the small salary with the little mouths. May the Lord multiply your blessings each time as you share.”

Sharon Y Snow said:

“That's awesome. Thank you so much for feeding them. You will be blessed.”

Karin Bester said:

“This made me tear up. You are an amazing man sir ❤️”

