A 34-year-old man took his own life after he stole food meant for school children in the feeding program in Limpopo

The man allegedly sold the food to a spaza shop owner in Polokwane when his boss was out of town for a funeral

The police say they currently looking for the person who bought the food meant for children in need

A man killed himself after he stole food meant for needy children. Image: John Moore

Source: Getty Images

A man committed suicide after he admitted to selling feeding scheme food meant for recipients at different schools before revealing his buyer.

The body of Ayanda Makgati Mphakane was found by the feeding scheme company's owner at his home in Polokwane in the morning on Wednesday.

According to News 24, Mphakane had agreed to disclose the buyer's identity to the owner and even revealed that he sold the parcels to a spaza shop owner in Mokopane.

The owner said Mphakane used to help out with deliveries to schools on a temporary basis. He claims something like this has never happened since he has been in charge of the company for seven years.

The food was stolen from the warehouse when the owner was in another province for a funeral. When he returned, he realised that food was stolen and tried to reach out to Mphakane to no avail, reported Times Live.

He was hiding at his mother's house in Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo had agreed to return to Polokwane to identify the buyer.

Mamphaswa Seabi, the spokesperson of the Limpopo police, said Mohakane's body was discovered in a rented apartment at about 7:45 am in Polokwane.

"Polokwane police are investigating an inquest case following the theft of food parcels worth thousands of rand, intended to feed school learners around the Mankweng policing area."

The police are searching for the man who purchased feeding scheme food.

