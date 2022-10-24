The community of Stellenbosch is frantically searching for a missing couple who mysteriously disappeared on Friday, 21 October

The pair were last seen driving around Stellenbosch in a maroon Subaru Forester that has now dropped off the radar

The teens loved ones and parents have taken to social media to plead for assistance from the public

STELLENBOSCH - A teenage couple from Stellenbosch has mysteriously disappeared without a trace, promoting family and friends' desperate search for the missing teens.

Family and friends are frantically searching for a young couple that has disappeared without a trace in Stellenbosch. Image; SAPoliceService/Twitter & Stock photo

Source: UGC

Ethan Kirkland, 19, and Leila Lees, 18, were last seen in Kirikland's maroon Subaru Forester around midnight on Friday, 21 October.

Kirkland and Lees were reported missing on Saturday, 22 October, when Lees did not show up for work that morning.

The couple's close friend, Rocco Elijah, said the pair was seen on CCTV camera footage on Bosman Street at 23:45 before they dropped off the radar.

Elijah added that there was no trace of the couple or the car, but loved ones were trying to ascertain the route the pair took and pinpoint specific areas they could be in.

Worried family and friends have taken to social media to plead for help in finding the teens. The search effort has amassed a following of 500 people on a WhatApp group that is aimed at getting the word out about the disappearance.

Lees' mother has taken to social media to share the couple's image and information to find clues about the couple's whereabouts, Cape Town etc reported.

According to News24, Kirkland's father, Paul Midlane, has also appealed to the public for help, urging anyone with information to step forward so the teens can be returned safely.

Midlane said that he never anticipated that his child would disappear without a trace, adding that his worst nightmare has materialised.

The terrified father acknowledged that authorities were doing their best to find the missing teens and applauded their hard work. But Midlane has also pleaded with the City of Cape Town to avail more resources for the search for the couple, calling for helicopters and more boots on the ground.

South Africans react to the mysterious disappearance of the Stellenbosch couple

South Africans are sick with worry over the disappearance of the young Stellenbosch couple.

Here are some comments:

@ChiefGinjaNinja commented:

"I can't stop thinking about this and feel sick for all concerned. Too close to home for us parents!"

@bane_tweets exclaimed:

"Oh no!"

@Ralph70766640 added:

"We hope & that they will be found safe & unharmed.'

