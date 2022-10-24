Reptile conservationist Nick Evans spotted three different puff adders at the same Durban business premise and gave peeps advice on safety

The call was different from his one-snake problems and required some labour to deal with one of the pesky danger noodles

South Africans were intrigued by the story and asked Nick some questions about the infamous snake species

Snake rescuer Nick Evans spotted three puff adders in different places at the same Durban Business premises and gave people some advice on how to deal with a bite on a person and on a pet.

Conservationist Nick Evans saw three puff adders at the same business premise, which fascinated Mzansi peeps. Images: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The reptile man shared his danger-filled tale through a Facebook post. The fascinating tale Nick Evans started was prefaced by what had been going on with night adders lately:

"Night Adders have been very, very busy, and I've been getting multiple calls for them daily."

He then told the tale about how he saw a male and female night adder at the same business premise while also spotting a third male. The female was more difficult to deal with because he had to dig for it while the third male vanished. He also mentioned it was mating season.

He ended off the tale by saying that peeps should take precautions with themselves and their pets. South Africans were quite curious about the species. See the comments below:

Linda Hammond said:

"Lots of night adders here on the farm, they keep the mice at bay and avoid humans, so im happy."

Chuma PA Mngadi commented:

"Thank you for this post, Nick. Interestingly, just last week, I spotted a medium-sized one on our driveway (we live up in Padfield Park). I almost contacted you, but I saw it was headed for the bush away from the house, so we let it be."

Catherine Doherty-Bigara asked:

"Is anybody needing frogs for food for the night adders? We seem to have an abundance that come out at night of late "

John Vorster mentioned:

"Thank you. Been bitten few times by night adders... EXTREMELY PAINFULL and as you said, DO NOT TAKE LIGHTLY."

Abraham Tapiwa Chidemo posted:

"What is the difference between the Night Adder and the Puff Adder, and which is more poisonous."

Vukile Veekay asked:

"Can I go with you once oh twice, just to learn a few things about snakes?"

Nikki Dove also asked:

"Nick, is it true that in the olden days these guys were called Mol adder?"

