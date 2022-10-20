Snake rescuer Nick Evan removed a black mamba hiding underneath a car bonnet, and South Africans were stunned by the story

The tale is different to the house calls he usually covers and involves the reptile dropping down from a higher floor

Peeps couldn't believe what they had read and commended the conservationist for his continued bravery and effort

Reptile conservationist Nick Evans removed a black mamba hiding underneath a car bonnet, which shocked South Africans because of how wild the story was.

Nick Evans rescued a black mamba hiding underneath a car bonnet, leaving peeps at the edge of their seats. Images: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

It all began with a call from Pinetown, where the danger noodle was spotted by people minding their own business. Nick Evans shared the tale in a gripping Facebook post detailing the evasive snake.

He discussed how the snake continued to avoid people by even dropping down onto the veranda, and then the floor below where one of the people standing underneath where the snake fell from said that they saw a flying mamba.

Nick then said it slithered underneath a car and made its way into the engine bay. The conservationist found it under the car bonnet and said that it was tired from all the slithering it had done.

Peeps commended Nick and thanked him for his continued effort. See the responses below:

Sandi Kaufman Elkington said:

"Imagine not knowing it was under the bonnet and going to Sasol to check your oil and water…"

Alva James Stanley mentioned:

"Flying mambas, it gets crazier every day."

Bibi Freidinger asked:

"Just curious. When they fall hard like that, do they not get injured... Broken ribs?"

Linda Hammond shared:

"Would have loved to see the people's faces as the snake dropped down close to them lol."

Raymond Matereke posted:

"When a snake is in the vehicle engine and the vehicle is driven, do they drop off along the way or they can handle that heat?"

Michelle Crawford commented:

"Proves that they try to avoid humans."

Justin Dwayne said:

"Like the way you tell your stories Evan... It feels like i was there, standing with the guys and the snake falling."

Lauren Medcalf

"You are amazing. Thank you for doing what you do and for sharing."

