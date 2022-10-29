Influencer Mihlali Ndamase had to resort to social media to get paid by companies that she has worked for in the past

Mihlali called out Vodacom, Malfy Gin, and other big brands for not honouring their end of the deal

People online expressed fear for other creatives saying if companies can exploit Mihlali, then it must be worse influencers with a smaller reach

Mihlali Ndamase calls out brands for non-payment

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase was tired of being exploited by brands who were giving her the run around for months after she had done some work for the.

She posted on her Instagram stories that companies owed her for her services and demanded when the debt would be settled.

The beauty influencer tagged Vodacom, Malfy Gin, Roth Media Productions and Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge and said she was tired of being the bigger person and that they should give her money.

"As much as I love you, I didn't leave my house and shoot content for free. When are you paying me?"

Soon after, the Youtuber started trending on social media, and people applauded her for breaking the status in exposing big brands like Vodacom who exploit content creators while they benefit from the work they have done.

Mihali's brave move paid off because within hours, she shared that she received payments from Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge and Vodacom.

Read some comments from Mzansi below:

@No_butReallytho asked:

"Mihlali’s Instagram is revolutionary. There is an unspoken rule not to call out brands. She did, and she is the biggest influencer in SA. Love her work."

@Sisipho_N posted:

"If big brands are stalling to pay Mihlali, how much more for the average content creator."

@annystazie commented:

"Watching Mihlali posting these big brands not paying her, and I’m like shook! We are almost in 2023 and not paying creatives. Y’all weird!"

@msjmusa wrote:

"Mihlali is doing what debt collectors do to the big brands. She just needs the CEO's contact numbers. What I like most is the pictures/evidence of work."

@Abiathar_m shared:

"Mihlali fetching brands for non-payment is exactly the content I signed up for. One thing brands will do is exploit. While they benefit from your work!"

@CrazeeFistaz commented:

"I love what Mihlali is doing. Enough is enough."

@lihlelelogmail1 tweeted:

"Imagine and Mihlali is such a big influencer hey, I hate to say it but brands like playing with black people."

