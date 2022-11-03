Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu shared snaps of her dressed in beautiful traditional attire with a modern twist

Zulu included a pair of strappy black and white block heels and beaded glasses along with her pink and blue outfit

The minister wowed netizens and encouraged other social media users to celebrate Mzansi’s diverse and colourful cultures

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu wowed netizens and turned heads after sharing snaps of herself dolled up in beautiful traditional attire.

Minister Lindiwe Zulu impresses social media users with her traditional outfit. Image: lindiwezulu.sassaline

Source: Instagram

Zulu donned a stunning pink and blue outfit. Although her look was traditional, the minister added a modern touch by including a pair of strappy black and white block heels and beaded glasses.

Taking to Instagram, Zulu shared the snaps along with the caption:

“Local is beautiful. Africa is colourful!”

She encouraged other citizens to celebrate South Africa’s diverse and colourful cultures.

The minister gained tons of positive feedback from social media users who simply loved her effortless look.

She previously shared a pic of another incredible traditional look with a twist.

Here’s what some netizens had to say:

akhona867 said:

“You look stunning minister.”

roxy_van_bruwaene commented:

“Ma, look at you Beautiful, and those glasses.”

jabu.sangweni posted:

“One person who is well known for supporting local, you’re number one.”

brightman_jones wrote:

“Beautiful colours. Wow.”

Missshabangu stated:

“Beautiful Ma.”

Dalasileakon added:

“Too beautiful, minister L Zulu.”

Rasta shows off portrait of Lindiwe Zulu, SA reacts: “Wrong turn baba”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Rasta took to Twitter to share a snap of himself working on a portrait of Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu.

It appears Rasta, who is infamous for his paintings of deceased SA icons, appears to be doing a series on the president’s cabinet members. In one of the hashtags he used, Rasta hinted that he might be doing 30 portraits for the lockdown and the ministers might just be his muses.

He simply captioned his images:

“Cabinet member: Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development.”

