Eskom said South Africans should brace themselves for higher stages of loadshedding in the coming days

The power utility said Stage 5 loadshedding would be rolled out in the evenings from Monday to Wednesday

South Africans reacted to Eskom's statement with anger because Eskom only canceled loadshedding for a few hours on Sunday before its announcement

Eskom announced possible Stage 5 loadshedding from Monday to Wednesday. image: Waldo Swiegers

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced that Stage 4 loadshedding would be implemented from 5 pm on Sunday till Monday at 4 pm.

From then, Stage 5 will be rolled out in the evenings from Monday to Wednesday from 4 pm until midnight.

The spokesperson for the power utility, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, said South Africans should prepare for different stages of loadshedding because there is no buffer due to generation unit breakdowns, reported IOL.

Eskom said the increased loadshedding is because of the depleted emergency generation reserves.

"Three units at Kusile Power Station are off-line due to the duct (chimney structure) failure late in October and will remain off-line for a few months while repairs to the chimney system take place."

Mantshantsha further stated that generating units at Grootblei, Majuba, and Arnot power stations are currently getting repaired while they are offline. One generation unit is up and running again at Kriel Power Station.

"Unit 1 of Koeberg Nuclear Power Station will continue to generate at a reduced output over the next three weeks as the fuel is depleted ahead of the refueling and maintenance outage scheduled to commence in December 2022."

During the day from Monday to Wednesday, loadshedding will be implemented at Stages 2 and Stage 4.

@DaddyCOolZA posted:

"Please, can someone explain to me how we go from no loadshedding to stage 5. The math doesn't check out."

@ms_tourist asked:

"Rather close the country angeke! What is stage 5?"

@walker8701 wrote:

"Of course, they 'cancelled' only to come back with a strong sprinkling of Stage 5."

@wittyphd mentioned:

"SA has fallen apart. We now have a proper failed state. Stage 5 loadshedding is being announced on a sunny Sunday. By the time 2024 arrives, there won't be anything to salvage."

@ChocNom stated:

"Decision-making at Eskom doesn’t even need a boardroom. We go straight from canceled to possible Stage 5."

