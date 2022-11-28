The diesel that Eskom recently procured has saved South Africa from elevated stages of loadshedding

Thanks to the lifeline provided by PetroSA, much of the country only experienced stage1 loadings, a welcome break from stages 3 and 4

An energy expert cautions that the new diesel might run dry soon, leaving the nation back where it started

JOHANNESBURG - The 50 million litres of petrol provided by PetroSA has helped South Africa's power utility reduce the stages of loadshedding. Most of the country experienced stage 1 rolling blackouts throughout the day on Monday, 28 November, which will be ramped up to stage 2 overnight.

New diesel helps Eskom keep the lights on.

Source: Getty Images

However, the embattled power utility is not out of the woods, as several power stations still contend with breakdowns and limited emergency reserves.

The trend of reduced loadshedding is expected to continue into Tuesday, 29 November, as the power utilities spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said citizens would catch a break in the early afternoon. Though this may be music to the ears of many South Africans, Mantshantsha warned that the loadsheding schedule might change at any moment, EWN reported.

Eskom's deisel shortage

Last week, South Africans were thrown into disarray and darkness when Eskom revealed that diesel tanks that keep the open-cycle gas turbine running had run dry. The power utility did not have the resources to procure more fuel.

Citizens were subject to stages 3 and 4 of rolling blackouts until PetroSA came to the rescue with 50 million litres of diesel. However, energy analyst Clyde Mallison from Virtual Energy and Power warned that the new diesel is expected to dry up soon, Business Tech reported.

South Africans weigh in on the reduced stages of loadshedding

South Africans shared their opinions on social media. Below are some comments:

@WynandMeyjes asked:

"My bank account is also empty. Where can i get some of this free diesel?"

@GUNNERS28 claimed:

"But cables are still being stolen daily, and nothing is being done about it?!"

@Observer7492 commented:

"Still doesn't gain back the trust of South Africans. Eskom has clearly demonstrated how to fail in every possible way and create excuses in any way they can."

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter blames stages of loadshedding on sabotage, Mzansi fed up

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the ongoing acts of sabotage at Eskom are sparking loadshedding, according to the CEO of state-owned power utility André de Ruyter.

The various power stations have noted a wide range of mysterious acts. Most recently, rocks instead of coal were delivered to Majuba Power Station.

De Ruyter said some stages of loadshedding are attributed to criminal activity. He said people deliberately break equipment which results in a maintenance callout.

