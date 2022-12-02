The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has called for proper control and care of pit bulls to prevent attacks

NSPCA spokesperson Douglas Wolhuter said reclassifying pit bulls as wild animals is not a proper solution after recent attacks

Another member of the NSPCA said owners need to take responsibility for their dogs to prevent attacks

JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) believes that proper control and care of pit bulls is a viable solution to the recent attacks throughout the country.

The NSPCA has called for more by-laws surrounding pit bulls. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

This comes amid calls for the powerful breed to be reclassified as wild animals rather than pets. The council believes the proposed reclassification would not solve the problem.

NSPCA spokesperson Douglas Wolhuter told News24 that the is a lack of capacity to care for animals living in the wild. He said the is an issue regarding competency between NSPCA and conservationists.

He told the publication that the council could not inspect every wildlife facility, which would pose an issue with the reclassification.

Another member of the NSPCA said owners need to take responsibility for their dogs to prevent attacks.

Senior Inspector and Manager of the Special Investigations Unit of the NSPCA, Nazareth Appalsamy, told eNCA that the council wants stronger regulations and laws for owning powerful breeds. He called for the government to increase the by-laws that are enforced.

Citizens react to the proposal:

@KatzMaz said:

"I think there should be a training program for people who still have puppies for a better future for these dogs and check if owners follow the required lessons for the dog to be welcomed into a community of kids and also adults…train dogs for protection and restraint."

@MammonToken wrote:

"First point should be that they are not ideal guard dogs. They need big spaces and socialisation. Locking them in a small yard with no human interaction is not going to create a very loving animal. Permits for certain breeds with certification for owners would be best for dogs."

@masango1 commented:

"A pit bull is like a sports or power car, not every Tom D!ck and Harry can drive them."

@Ruan_K1 posted:

"Maybe put a law in place that regulates who is allowed to own one and who isn't."

@BrndonJoubert added:

"Most attacks are not by pit bulls, but cross-bred with pit bull. Banning pit bulls will have no effect, banning any dog with some degree of pit bull parentage would be an impossible task and result in banning thousands of different types of dogs."

