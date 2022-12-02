The family of the late Zimkhita Gaga has broken their silence about their loved one's sudden death

The family says they would like people to remember Zimkhita as a beautiful person who lived her life well

Zimkhitha Gaga was mauled to death by three pit bulls while on her way to work on Sunday, 27 November

PORT ALFRED - The family of the woman fatally mauled by three pit bulls has spoken out about the death of their loved one. Nomhle Gaga, the sister of the late Zimkhitha Gaga, said the family wants people to remember Zimkhitha as a beautiful person who lived her life well.

Zimkhitha Gaga's heartbroken family want people to remember her as a beautiful person after her tragic death from a pit bull attack. Image: Stock photo.

Source: Getty Images

Zimkhitha's passing came suddenly for the Gaga family, and the news of her death shocked loved ones. Nomhle told News24 that in one moment, life was normal, then suddenly, their family member was gone.

Nomhle told the publication:

"We are in pain as a family."

Gaga said that a family member identified Zimkhitha, so the family knows the extent of her injuries. However, the family has not spoken to the owner of the pit bulls because they were waiting for the post-mortem results from the police.

Zimkhita was viciously mauled to death by three pit bulls while on her way to work in Port Alfred, Eastern Cape, on Sunday, 27 November. The owner of the dogs suspected of being responsible for the attack surrendered the pit bulls to the SPCA two days after the attack, TimesLIVE reported.

NSPCA spokesperson Keshvi Nair confirmed that the dogs had been handed over to the organisation; however, it has yet to be confirmed that the dogs were responsible for the attack. Nair added that Zimkhitha's mauling is still under investigation.

ZimKhitha's family will be laying her to rest on Sunday, 4 November.

South Africans mourn the passing of Zimkhita Gaga

South Africans are calling for pit bull owners to be held responsible when their dog's attack.

Here is some reaction:

@yakyak51 commented:

"Condolences to Zimkhitha (Brenda) Gaga's family. Judy's Kitchen and the patrons will miss Brenda enormously. Your warm hospitality was always a delight."

@MpotsengBentley claimed:

"A head chef got killed, leaving her children orphaned. We want the name of the pit bull owner.#RIPZimkhithaGaga"

@TheRealZeeNkosi stated:

"RIP"

@Xaviermemphis demanded:

"This is so sad. human life is above animal rights. Owners must be responsible."

@sabastian_81 wished:

"Condolences to the family."

@11thgenSA exclaimed:

"Very sad!"

Pit bull Federation of SA explains how pit bull attacks can be prevented, SA unconvinced: “Hai, tips for what”

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) provided pit bull owners tips on preventing attacks. Many South Africans aren't buying into it, claiming that the only way to stop the attacks is to ban the dogs.

This comes after a sharp increase in pit bull attacks has been reported across the nation, with the latest being mauling a 15-month-old buy in Eastern Cape on Wednesday. The boy succumbed to the injuries sustained, DispatchLIVE reported.

The spokesperson for PBFSA, Lins Rautenbach, said that pit bull attacks seldom happened unprovoked, adding that poor breeding can be a contributor, which is scientifically proven to make dogs aggressive.

