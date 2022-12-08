The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University found that some bottled water brands are unsafe for consumption

During the study, 12 bottled water brands were tested and were found to have high levels of chromium and nickel

Three samples were found to have a pH level that did not meet the standards of the International Bottled Water Association

PRETORIA - Some brands of bottled water in Pretoria stores have been found to be unsafe for human consumption, according to a recent study.

A recent study found that some bottled water brands are unsafe for human consumption. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University tested 12 brands which were found to have high levels of chromium and nickel. Not only were the levels of lead higher than recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the nutrition values did not match the labels on some bottles.

According to Business Insider, scientists collected bottled water samples from supermarkets and spaza shops which they analysed. Three of the samples were found to have a pH level that did not meet the International Bottled Water Association standards.

The university’s biology department team, led by Prof Joshua Olowoyo, said that lead toxicity has significant effects on the nervous system that can lead to premature birth in pregnant women and early death.

The results from the study come after it was alleged that tap water might not be healthy for citizens to consume. Earlier this year, it was found that 334 plants out of 850 were in a poor to critical state.

The Daily Maverick reported that the Blue Drop Progress Report 2022 found that tap water from several municipalities posed a potential health risk to people.

