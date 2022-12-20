The festive season is in full swing and motorist have already gotten into some trouble

The Gauteng province has topped the ranks having recorded the highest drunken driving alcohol level so far

A man was arrested in Midrand after blowing 3.99mg/1 000ml well above the legal limit of 0.24mg/1 000ml

GAUTENG - South African citizens in Gauteng have been enjoying their December holidays a little too much, as data show that the province has recorded the highest drunken driving alcohol levels this festive season.

A Gauteng motorist had the highest alcohol reading of the festive season so far. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Out of 2 241 motorists arrested, 324 were apprehended for drunk driving across South Africa. The highest alcohol reading of the festive was recorded in Midrand, Gauteng.

Accordng to Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane, the motorist was stopped between Lever and New Road and blew 3.99mg of alcohol in 1 000ml of breath in a breathelyer .The legal breath alcohol limit in South Africa is 0.24mg in 1 000 ml of breath, Soul City reported.

Driving under the influence of alcohol isn't the only offence that South African motorists were arrested for. Other drivers were nabbed for speeding, driving without a licence and the violation of permits.

The Frees States clocked the highest speed when on motorist was arrested 191km an hour in a 120km/hour area. The suspect was arrested but released on bail of R 3 500.

According to TimesLIVE, The Automobile Association (AA) revealed that the number of vehicle crashes has increased in several provinces, many of which ended with fatalities.

AA said that the leading cause for road accidents were a result of poor driver behaviour, The association implored all road users to take responsibility of their actions as a means to ensure South Africa's roads become safer.

