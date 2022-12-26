The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s memory continues to inspire and empower South Africans from all walks of life

A year after his death, the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation called for the end of mourning

The trust, and the foundation plan to continue his work through the Heirloom Project, which will harness his teachings

CAPE TOWN - A year after Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s death his “pearls of wisdom” continue to live on through the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

In a joint statement, the organisations heralded the end of the year-long mourning period. Despite being silent since The Arch’s death, the foundation said he would have had a lot to say about the climate of the world.

The statement said that if Tutu was alive, he would have helped citizens understand issues such as the Russian war in Ukraine, climate change, the energy crisis, and the lack of social and political guidance.

According to Global Citizen, Tutu symbolised both joy and justice and in honour of his great legacy, the trust and the foundation plan to continue his work through the Heirloom Project.

The digital initiative will eulogise Tutu and will work alongside local and international universities associated with him. It will serve to harness the full body of the archbishop’s teachings.

News24 reported that more details of the project are set to be announced in the new year. In the statement, the support of family, friends and the world throughout the mourning period was gratefully acknowledged.

