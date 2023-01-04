The e-tolling system in Gauteng lives to see another year as the deactivation is pushed into 2023

This comes as the provincial government has a couple of details to iron out including finding an alternative way to settle Sanral's e-toll debt

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi added that Gauteng motorists would be consulted to determine the best way to settle the debt

JOHANNESBURG - The defunct e-toll scheme in Gauteng was supposed to be shut down at the close of 2022 on 31 December, but the deactivation has been pushed into the new year.

Scrapping of the e-tolling system has been delayed as Gauteng government still needs to sort some things out. Image: Sharon Seretlo & Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the Gauteng Premier's office released a statement claiming that a few things needed to be ironed out before the e-toll could be fully scrapped.

Those things include the finalisation of a memorandum of understanding between the national and provincial governments and finding an alternative way to collect revenue to settle Sanral's e-toll debt.

Lesufi said to avoid making the same mistake the government made with the e-tolls, they would consult with Gauteng motorists to determine the best way to collect revenue, EWN reported.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said it was not surprising that the deactivation of the e-toll system was delayed. The civil action group claimed that the government had missed all the dates that it said the system would be scrapped.

According to Business Tech, for the scheme to be scrapped, the Gauteng freeway network roads need to be declared no longer toll roads through a gazetted notice.

However, the gazette cannot be published until the MOU between the provincial and national governments has been finalised. Until this happens, Sanral will continue to charge for e-tolls.

South Africans react to the delay in the scrapping of the e-tolling system

South Africans took to social media to offer Lesufi suggestions on how they can generate revenue.

Below are some reactions:

@VukaKhondlo commented

"Guy scrapped e-tolls without any plan on hand on how to service the debt. Typical ANC behaviour."

@Ibanez05628951 added:

"Not our problem. They can pay it from their own salaries."

@zuess_1 suggested:

"CBD tolls for taxis will generate enough revenue."

@warrenfer1 stated:

"It's called the fuel levy, perhaps use it."

@SeanBlyth demanded:

"Pay up then. You started this nonsense."

