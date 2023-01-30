A homeowner in KwaZulu-Natal encountered a black mamba in his pool pump cover and promptly called for help

Professional snake catcher Nick Evans safely captured the 1.8m mamba, despite it being feisty and thrashing around

The homeowner's quick reaction serves as a reminder to call for help immediately when encountering a snake

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Beware of the black mamba lurking in your pool. @Nick Evans / Facebook

Source: UGC

Imagine stepping out to your backyard for a swim with your child, only to come face to face with a venomous snake. That's what happened to one lucky homeowner in Queensburgh, KwaZulu-Natal, who spotted a black mamba in his pool pump cover before disaster struck.

The man quickly locked up his dog and called for help, setting the perfect example of what to do when you come across a snake.

Nick Evans catches 1.8m long black mamba

And when well-known snake catcher, Nick Evans, arrived on the scene, he knew he had to be careful. With the possibility of coming across cobras in the area, Evans made sure to wear his visor just in case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Queensburgh snake catcher's caution. @NickEvans/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The snake saw him, panicked and went straight for the pool pump cover, said Evans in a Facebook post.

At just 1.8m in length, he found it to be a bit feisty. Despite a few thrashes from the mamba, he was able to safely capture it with his tongs.

"The homeowner backed up quickly, with his child and locked his dog inside. He called and kept an eye on it till I arrived.

"That is how to react when you see a snake," he concluded.

Mzansi praised the snake catcher's bravery

@Karen Moodley replied:

"Great catch once again Nick."

@Charles Forbes said:

"Well done Nick. I've got you on my speed dial. My motto is 'see snake and run like hell' "

@Dudley Dowling joked:

"When one day when Nick arrives at the Pearly Gates, the Angel will call out "Black Mamba" and Nick will step forward believe me this will happen."

@Vaughn Veale added:

"Well done Nick, a beauty"

Another tiger reported being on the loose in Johannesburg

Briefly news reported on a second tiger being on the loose in Edenvale, Johannesburg. This comes two weeks after a tiger named Sheba was caught and killed.

A viral video showed the apex predator roaming freely, much to the concern of people on social media.

Some were worried about its safety, while some expressed concern over wildlife ownership.

@Bhekie Ncube wrote:

“This is the second tiger in a few weeks. Why can’t there be a call for all those who have these animals at home to surrender them to National Parks or SPCA?”

@Odwa Odzz Mlinjana posted:

“Hopefully, the owner will not be let off the hook! Clearly, he's careless. He should have been more cautious after the Sheba saga.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News